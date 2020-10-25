Europe Epigenetics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Europe Epigenetics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Epigenetics market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Epigenetics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Epigenetics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Epigenetics industry.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to Grow Faster in the Application Segment
In the last few years, the market has been a golden age for cancer genetics. The cost of gene sequencing has dropped low enough for researchers to read the genomes of many thousands of patients, comparing the DNA of the diseased and healthy tissues to find the mutations associated with tumor formation and growth, which is associated with cancer. The epigenetic innovations are unobtrusively crafting a toolbox for the powerful drugs to treat cancer. And the rising prevalence of cancer in the European region is expected to drive the oncology application in the European epigenetic market.
Detailed TOC of Europe Epigenetics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer
4.2.2 Increasing Funding for R&D in Healthcare
4.2.3 Rising Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Rising Cost of Instruments
4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled researchers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 By kits
5.1.1.1 Bisulfite Conversion Kits
5.1.1.2 Chip-seq Kits
5.1.1.3 RNA Sequencing Market
5.1.1.4 Whole Genome Amplification Market
5.1.1.5 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kits
5.1.1.6 Other Kits
5.1.2 By Reagents
5.1.2.1 Antibodies
5.1.2.2 Buffers
5.1.2.3 Histones
5.1.2.4 Magnetic Beads
5.1.2.5 Primers
5.1.2.6 Other Reagents
5.1.3 By Enzymes
5.1.3.1 DNA – Modifying Enzymes
5.1.3.2 Protein Modifying Enzymes
5.1.3.3 RNA Modifying Enzymes
5.1.4 By Instruments
5.1.4.1 Mass Spectrometer
5.1.4.2 Sonicators
5.1.4.3 Next Generation Sequencers
5.1.4.4 Other Instruments
5.1.5 By Application
5.1.5.1 Oncology
5.1.5.2 Non-Oncology
5.1.5.2.1 Inflammatory Diseases
5.1.5.2.2 Metabolic Diseases
5.1.5.2.3 Infectious Diseases
5.1.5.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.1.5.2.5 Other Non-Oncology Applications
5.1.5.3 Developmental Biology
5.1.5.4 Other Research Areas
5.1.6 By Technology
5.1.6.1 DNA Methylation
5.1.6.2 Histone Methylation
5.1.6.3 Histone Acetylation
5.1.6.4 Large noncoding RNA
5.1.6.5 MicroRNA modification
5.1.6.6 Chromatin Structures
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany
5.2.1.2 UK
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.4 Italy
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Diagenode Inc.
6.1.2 Epitherapeutics
6.1.3 Illumina, Inc.
6.1.4 Merck & Co.
6.1.5 Qiagen
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 Zymo Research Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
