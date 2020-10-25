C-reactive Protein Testing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“C-reactive Protein Testing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the C-reactive Protein Testing market report contains a primary overview of the C-reactive Protein Testing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global C-reactive Protein Testing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the C-reactive Protein Testing industry.

Competitor Landscape: C-reactive Protein Testing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Market Overview:

The major factors propelling the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market include the rise in prevalence of inflammatory disorders, the increasing global incidence of endometriosis in women, rise in funding toward the technological advancement in diagnostics, and rise in the adoption of point-of-care devices.

Chronic inflammation is found to be the primary contributing factor involved in multiple chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and others. In developed countries, such as the United States, a significantly large section of the population, approximately 1.6 million people are affected by rheumatoid arthritis and nearly 18 million people are affected globally.

During the infectious state of the inflammatory disease, the CRP levels rise rapidly within the body and peak up to levels of 350–400 mg/L after 48 hours. When the inflammation decreases, the CRP levels fall, making it a highly useful marker for monitoring the activity of diseases. Therefore, a regular standardization of measurement techniques and reporting improve the utility of CRP in regular clinical practice. CRP has multiple applications within in vitro and in vivo, for the development of potential new compounds for inflammatory diseases. Thus, the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases is among the foremost factors driving the market studied.