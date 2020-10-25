C-reactive Protein Testing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“C-reactive Protein Testing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the C-reactive Protein Testing market report contains a primary overview of the C-reactive Protein Testing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global C-reactive Protein Testing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the C-reactive Protein Testing industry.
Competitor Landscape: C-reactive Protein Testing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiovascular Disease is the Largest Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period
Cardiovascular disorders account for the largest share in terms of adoption. Due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, there is an urgent need for developing a quick and effective method for diagnosis. So, C-reactive protein can be an indicator for the detection of CVD as there is a development of atherosclerosis, which is the laying down of cholesterol inside the blood vessel walls that create inflammation within the vessel walls. Hence, in patients suffering from CVD, there is a higher level of CRP. Therefore, the CRP assays to detect lower levels of CRP, which are sensitive. Hence, the high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to encourage researchers to undertake investigational studies in CRC for cardiovascular disorders.
North America has Been Reported with the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America has dominated the market with the largest revenue share. The factors that are likely to be responsible for the dominance of this segment are the presence of established players, technological advancements, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also due to effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, as well as high awareness among the people for testing and testing devices in healthcare, the market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.
Detailed TOC of C-reactive Protein Testing Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Inflammatory Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Global Incidence of Endometriosis in Women
4.2.3 Rise in Funding toward the Technological Advancement in Diagnostics
4.2.4 Rise in the Adoption of Point-of-care Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Public Awareness
4.3.2 Availability of Alternative Treatments with Higher Accuracies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Assay Type
5.1.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
5.1.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
5.1.3 Immunoturbidimetric Assay
5.1.4 Other Assay Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Diabetes
5.2.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis
5.2.3 Cardiovascular Disease
5.2.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
5.2.5 Cancer
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
6.1.6 Merck KGaA
6.1.7 Quest Diagnostics
6.1.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
