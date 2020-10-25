Angiography Devices Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Angiography Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Angiography Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Angiography Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Angiography Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Angiography Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Angiography Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
On the basis of End Users, the Hospital Segment Dominates The Overall Angiography Devices Market.
The factors attributing to the dominance of the hospital segment are the availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration in diverse geographical locations, availability of accompanying healthcare infrastructure and procedures, availability of skilled labor, and affordability via government funding. The high accessibility and affordability of hospitals as compared to the specialty clinics attract a large patient population. The profitability index of the hospitals also increases as they gain benefit from the bulk purchase discounts and trade agreements with the manufacturers and suppliers. Furthermore, these trade agreements open new avenues to timely upgradation and early access to technologically advanced products by the manufacturers, enhancing the hospital’s treatment capability.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America dominates the angiography devices market, owing to the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and high replacement rates of medical equipment. In the angiography market, Europe is the second largest market after North America. The significant share of the European countries can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high government investments, the faster product approval procedures, and rising adoption of the angiography devices due to a large number of angiography screening procedures being performed.
Detailed TOC of Angiography Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric population and Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Interventional Angiography in Minimally Invasive Surgeries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Procedure and Equipment Cost
4.3.2 Risks Associated with Angiography Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Angiographic Systems
5.1.2 Consumables
5.1.2.1 Catheters
5.1.2.2 Guidewires
5.1.2.3 Contrast Media
5.1.2.4 Incision Closure Devices
5.1.2.5 Accessories
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 MRI
5.2.2 CT
5.2.3 X-Ray
5.2.4 Other Technologies
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Cerebral
5.3.2 Carotid
5.3.3 Peripheral
5.3.4 Aortic
5.3.5 Coronary
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AngioDynamics Inc.
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Canon Corporation
6.1.4 Cordis Corporation
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Medtronic
6.1.7 Philips NV
6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
