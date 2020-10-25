Medical Device Security Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Medical Device Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Device Security market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Device Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The medical device security market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in cyber-attacks on the healthcare facilities systems and their medical devices and there have been instances of theft of personal data that are critical to hospitals and patient privacy. This has led to the implementation of strict government guidelines by the FDA and National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). In case of medical devices (MRI scanners, surgery robots, X-ray machines, and dental devices) endpoints are internet-enabled with IP network. These endpoints are prone to security threat by hackers. Thus, endpoint security has become increasingly important for data protection and protection of systems from unauthorized manipulation and preventing the use of malicious software.

There has been a growing trend of adoption of connected and wearable medical devices. Medical devices with configurable embedded computer systems are more vulnerable to cyber security threats. With a rise in the use of medical devices across healthcare organizations, device manufacturers and hospitals have become more vigilant in improving their network security. Medical devices in the hospital rooms in intensive care units are integrated to a cloud base infrastructure for online sharing of encrypted healthcare data. Thus arises the need for providing security for medical devices, which is further contributing to the growth of the medical device security market.