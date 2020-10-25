Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems industry.
Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Multi-Parameter Monitors Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate.
Multi-parameter monitors are devices that monitor various parameters, such as arterial blood pressure, heart rate, body and skin temperature, oximetry and capnography with a single device. These devices have become popular as they are small, portable, and are user-friendly. The multi-parameter remote monitoring devices are used not only by medical professionals but also by the health-conscious population as sleep and activity monitors fall in these categories. Owing to an increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle and the growing trend of self-monitoring and preventive medicine, the multi-parameter monitor segment is expected to register robust growth rates.
The United States Leads the Remote Patient Monitoring Market
North America is leading the remote patient monitoring devices market globally and is also anticipated to dominate the market in the future. There is a growing trend of shifting treatment from hospitals to home in order to reduce hospital bills. The increasing economic burden on hospitals due to a large number of inpatients coupled with penalties imposed under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program formed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is resulting in the increased adoption of remote patient monitoring devices in the United States. Furthermore, patients also prefer home healthcare because of the cost-effectiveness, privacy, and convenience which is also supplementing the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes
4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Growing Demand for Home-based Monitoring Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Resistance from the Healthcare Industry Professionals
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Heart Monitors
5.1.2 Breath Monitors
5.1.3 Hematology Monitors
5.1.4 Multi-Parameter Monitors
5.1.5 Other Types of Devices
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cancer Treatment
5.2.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.3 Diabetes Treatment
5.2.4 Sleep Disorder
5.2.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Home Care Settings
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Hospitals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Aerotel Medical Systems
6.1.3 AMD Global Telemedicine
6.1.4 Baxter
6.1.5 Boston Scientific
6.1.6 Covidien
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Honeywell
6.1.9 Masimo Corporation
6.1.10 Medtronic
6.1.11 Omron Healthcare
6.1.12 Proteus Digital Health
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
