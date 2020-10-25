Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Enteral Feeding Formulas Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enteral Feeding Formulas market report contains a primary overview of the Enteral Feeding Formulas market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Enteral Feeding Formulas market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enteral Feeding Formulas industry.
Competitor Landscape: Enteral Feeding Formulas market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
By Application, the Oncology Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.
Globally, the burden of cancer is growing rapidly. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Majority of tumor-bearing patients suffer from cancer cachexia, which causes insulin resistance, increased lipolysis with loss of body fat, increased protein turnover, and loss of muscle mass causing loss of appetite and weight. Furthermore, cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in the patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level making it difficult to swallow. To improve the clinical condition of cancer patients, providing nutrition is the cornerstone, as it becomes very difficult for the cancer patients to take the food orally, and as the treatment proceeds, the nutrition is supplied by enteral feeding tubes to help them maintain the body mass. The incidence and prevalence of cancer are increasing, contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.
The United States Leads the Enteral Feeding Formulas market
North America is expected to dominate the enteral feeding formulas market owing to factors, such as rapid aging population, the surging prevalence of preterm birth, and the rise in the number of chronic disease patients. In the United States, it is projected that the number of people aged above 65 years will more than double till 2060. The rise in the geriatric population will increase the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes which will further lead to an increase in a hospital stay of the patient. In addition, as per the data published by WHO, 15 million babies are born preterm and this number is rising. Hence, all of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth.
Detailed TOC of Enteral Feeding Formulas Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.3 High Incidence of Preterm Births
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Nutrition
4.3.2 Patient Safety Risks and Occurrence of Feeding or Medication Errors
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Polymeric
5.1.2 Monomeric
5.1.3 Disease-Specific Formulas
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2 Neurology
5.2.3 Critical Care
5.2.4 Diabetes
5.2.5 Gastroenterology
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospital
5.3.2 Home Care Agencies and Hospices
5.3.3 Nursing Homes
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Danone Nutricia
6.1.4 Fresenius Kabi AG
6.1.5 Global Health Product Inc.
6.1.6 Mead Johnson & Company LLC
6.1.7 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd
6.1.8 Nestle SA
6.1.9 Trovita Health Science
6.1.10 Victus
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
