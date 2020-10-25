Wireless ECG Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Wireless ECG Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Wireless ECG Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Wireless ECG Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Wireless ECG Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Wireless ECG Devices industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098991

Competitor Landscape: Wireless ECG Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

AliveCor Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies

Cardiocity Limited

CardioComm Solutions Inc.

GE Healthcare

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

MediBioSense Ltd

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the wireless ECG devices market include the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, declining cost of wireless technologies, technological advancements in remote monitoring technologies, and policies favoring monitoring devices.

There is an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), wherein long-term ECG monitoring is necessary. With the introduction of wireless ECG, the doctors can monitor and diagnose the patient remotely and on time. Earlier, the high cost of wireless ECG was affecting the market studied. These devices were unable to reach the rural and remote areas, as the average price of ECG was high. However, currently, there are many cost-effective and efficient wireless ECG devices available. The availability of such devices has bolstered the adoption of wireless ECG.

The development of cost-effective wireless ECG began in 2006. It was implemented by digitizing the measured ECG signal and then, transmitting it wirelessly, to display the results on the computer screen. The analog-to-digital converter was based on the sigma-delta modulator and offered a significant advantage of noise-shaping property.

The wireless ECG cardiac monitors developed by a UK-based medical services startup, Isansys, help to manufacture low-cost continuous ECG heart monitoring devices. These devices can be used for the continuous monitoring of patients suffering from CVD and for the detection of heart-related problems. The usage of a Bluetooth evaluation kit in these wireless technologies was replaced by technologies, such as ZigBee and AM-FM Transmission, which make it cost-effective, thus, making it affordable to most of the population.