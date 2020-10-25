Wireless ECG Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Wireless ECG Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Wireless ECG Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Wireless ECG Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Wireless ECG Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Wireless ECG Devices industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098991
Competitor Landscape: Wireless ECG Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098991
Key Market Trends:
The Monitoring ECG Systems Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period
The continuous cardiovascular monitoring ECG systems segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and a growing geriatric population, which is likely to increase the need for continuous cardiovascular monitoring of patients’ heart during their daily routines. According to the WHO factsheets in 2017, an estimated 17.7 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Increasing awareness regarding early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring devices. Continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems are worn continuously by the patients. It continuously monitors and sends ECG readings to the user’s smartphone, using Bluetooth; from there, the data is sent over mobile networks to a server. Development of commercially advanced devices, with enabled Bluetooth sensor technology and mobile app technology, is anticipated to drive the popularity of continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds a major share for the wireless ECG devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. As reported in 2016, the healthcare spending in the United States was the highest, when compared to other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) list. According to the estimates of the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death and accounts for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA), an estimated 4 million patients are affected by arrhythmias, with half a million people dying every year in the United States. ECG has been in existence for a long time. However, there has been a continuous evolvement year on year, with the need to observe the patient for an extended period. With the launch of door-to-balloon (D2B) time initiative and “Mission: Lifeline” by the American College of Cardiology and AHA, the demand from hospitals for Bluetooth-equipped 12-lead ECG monitors and wireless solutions has increased. Owing to more hospitals striving to meet the national guidelines for ECG devices, technology advancements, the prevalence of heart diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and reimbursement, the US wireless ECG market is expected to grow. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American wireless ECG devices market, and it is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period.
Reason to buy Wireless ECG Devices Market Report:
- Wireless ECG Devices market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Wireless ECG Devices market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Wireless ECG Devices market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Wireless ECG Devices and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Wireless ECG Devices market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14098991
Detailed TOC of Wireless ECG Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Declining Cost of Wireless Technologies
4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Remote Monitoring Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complex Reimbursement Policies Regarding Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
4.3.2 Inaccuracies in Precision Reporting
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Monitoring ECG Systems
5.1.1.1 Remote Data Monitoring
5.1.1.2 Event Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems
5.1.2 Diagnostic ECG Systems
5.1.2.1 Rest ECG Systems
5.1.2.2 Stress ECG Systems
5.1.2.3 Holter ECG Systems
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospital
5.2.2 Home-based User
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
6.1.2 AliveCor Inc.
6.1.3 BPL Medical Technologies
6.1.4 Cardiocity Limited
6.1.5 CardioComm Solutions Inc.
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 iRhythm Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 MediBioSense Ltd
6.1.9 Medtronic
6.1.10 Nihon Kohden Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Healthcare RFID Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Prostatic Stent Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Wheel Chair Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Laser Automation Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Bio-MEMS Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Aerogel Powder Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Self-Lubricating Composite Bearing Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Cranial and Facial Implants Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Plasma Treatment System Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co