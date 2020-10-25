Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market include the increasing incidences of communal diseases, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the rise in the aging population.

– The significant increase in the aging population every year has a direct impact on the rising number of the geriatric population being hospitalized due to chronic diseases. The geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and other disorders, is expected to serve as the primary driver in this market, thereby increasing the demand for hospital supplies.

– As per a 2015 publication in Working Papers, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the population aged 60 or more is expected to be 25% of the total population, by the end of 2050. Since the current era belongs to the transition phase, a significant number of people are in their late 40s and 50s, which increases the possibility of long-term chronic diseases and hospitalization for the longer duration, in the country.

– The Saudi healthcare sector is experiencing increased participation from the private sector, along with government initiatives, for further expansion and investment in this industry. Accordingly, there is increasing demand for hospital beds and hospital supplies, which is expected to further surge, over the next decade.