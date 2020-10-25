Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Healthcare Cloud Computing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Healthcare Cloud Computing market report contains a primary overview of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry.

Competitor Landscape: Healthcare Cloud Computing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), EHR is an electronic version of patient health information, including patient demographics, progress notes, problems, and medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports. However, sharing of data has not been that easy till now, because of the lack of interoperability. Interoperability is not only among the products of two different manufacturers, but also sometimes among the product of the same company. However, the situation is changing rapidly and companies are working to develop more patient-friendly interoperable devices. A complex healthcare system requires diverse EHR products that must be able to share information seamlessly. An interoperable EHR makes this possible by enabling better workflows and reduced ambiguity and allows data transfer among EHR systems and healthcare stakeholders. According to a survey conducted by the Software AdviceTM in 2015, 46% of patients want their doctors to directly exchange their medical records instead of in-person delivery. The high cost is a restraining factor, however, the United States Government is giving sufficient incentives monetarily to minimize its effect. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) paid more than USD 30 billion as financial incentives to more than 468,000 MEDICARE AND MEDICAID providers for implementing the system. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the healthcare cloud computing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The United States is a leader in the healthcare cloud computing market, mainly due to the high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from the government agency. The implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH Act), primarily to stimulate the adoption of EHR and supporting technologies in the country. According to the Act, starting from 2011, healthcare providers would be offered financial incentives for demonstrating meaningful use of EHRs until 2015, after which, time penalties may be levied for failing to explain such use. Cloud-based services are helpful for everyone. Most healthcare institutions neither have the time nor resources to devote to cybersecurity that an established cloud provider may have. Moreover, it is hard to believe that any established cloud provider may leak data or allow the leakage of data knowingly. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Adoption of Information Technology in the Healthcare Sector

4.2.2 Access to Advance Technology, Such as Machine Learning, is Easier in Cloud System

4.2.3 Usage of Cloud Reduces Cost and Improves Scalability, Storage, and Flexibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Integrity Issues

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability and Industry Standards

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

5.1.1.1 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.1.2 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

5.1.1.3 Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

5.1.1.4 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

5.1.1.5 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

5.1.1.6 Other Applications

5.1.2 Nonclinical Information Systems (NCIS)

5.1.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

5.1.2.2 Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

5.1.2.3 Payroll Management System

5.1.2.4 Claims Management

5.1.2.5 Cost Accounting

5.1.2.6 Other Nonclinical Information Systems

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Private Cloud

5.2.2 Public Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

5.3.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

5.3.3 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Healthcare Providers

5.4.2 Healthcare Payers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 CareCloud Corporation

6.1.4 Carestream Health

6.1.5 ClearDATA

6.1.6 Dell Inc.

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Iron Mountain Inc.

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

