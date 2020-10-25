Dental X-Ray Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Dental X-Ray Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Dental X-Ray Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Dental X-Ray Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Dental X-Ray Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Dental X-Ray Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Dental X-Ray Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Overall Market
The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.
Government organizations are also promoting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. The United States federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a policy to decrease Medicare reimbursements by 20%, for the medical tests employing analog x-ray systems. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, coupled with government initiatives, are fueling the higher adoption of digital x-ray systems.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Dental X-ray Systems Market
The US dental x-ray systems market held the largest market share in 2018. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in this region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the dental digital x-ray systems market.
Detailed TOC of Dental X-Ray Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Dental Radiography Systems
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Analog X-ray Systems
5.1.2 Digital X-ray Systems
5.2 By Procedure Type
5.2.1 Intraoral X-rays
5.2.1.1 Bite-wing X-rays
5.2.1.2 Periapical X-rays
5.2.1.3 Occlusal X-rays
5.2.2 Extraoral X-rays
5.2.2.1 Panoramic X-rays
5.2.2.2 Dental Computed Tomography
5.2.2.3 Cephalometric Projections
5.2.2.4 Other Extraoral X-rays
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Air Techniques Inc.
6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
6.1.6 Planmeca
6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Valtech Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Yoshida Dental
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
