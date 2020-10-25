Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International SA

HAAG

Streit Group

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co. Ltd

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Overview:

The Mexican ophthalmic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

– The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and increasing availability of new techniques are primary drivers of the Mexican market. The growing demand for ophthalmic healthcare in Mexico is further supplemented by a growing trend of medical tourism.