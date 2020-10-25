Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mexico Ophthalmic Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Mexico Ophthalmic Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cataract Surgery Devices hold the Largest Share in the Surgical Devices Segment
The factors attributing to the dominance of the cataract surgery devices segment are a larger patient pool, high awareness, availability of therapy, and affordability. Cataract volume has seen a rapid increase in recent years.
Rising geriatric population is also driving the cataract surgery devices segment, while the aging population is expected to burden all areas of healthcare, ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to the elderly population. Cataract surgery is the most frequent ophthalmic surgical procedure performed in Mexico, providing significant improvements in quality of life to the elderly population at a low cost. A high volume of cataract surgery is now carried out predominantly on a same-day basis in Mexico, which is contributing to the need for technologically advanced ophthalmic surgical and diagnostic devices.
In Mexico as most Latin American countries, traditional surgery still has the competitive advantage of low cost, over recent technologies, like laser-assisted surgery. Although laser cataract surgeries have the functional advantage of being precise and free of unnecessary complications, they are expensive and not quite affordable for those without health insurance coverage and rely on their savings alone. Machines with laser technology are installed only in major hospitals, because of which people in rural areas need to travel long distances. Therefore, out-of-pocket expenses for surgery, consumables, and transportation and other costs may turn out to be a huge burden to people with minimal income.
Detailed TOC of Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disease
4.2.2 Increasing Availability of New Techniques
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Risk Associated with Eye Surgery
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumersx
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Surgical Devices
5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.1.1.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.1.1.2 Glaucoma Stents and Implants
5.1.1.1.3 Other Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.1.2.1 Intraocular Lenses
5.1.1.2.2 Others Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.1.3.1 Lasers
5.1.1.3.2 Other Refractive Surgical Devices
5.1.1.4 Other Surgical Devices
5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2.1 Autorefractors and Keratometers
5.1.2.2 Corneal Topography Systems
5.1.2.3 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
5.1.2.4 Ophthalmoscopes
5.1.2.5 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
5.1.2.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Vision Care
5.1.3.1 Spectacles Lenses
5.1.3.2 Contact Lenses
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcon Inc.
6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
6.1.4 Essilor International SA
6.1.5 HAAG-Streit Group
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Nidek Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Topcon Corporation
6.1.9 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
