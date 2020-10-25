France Bariatric Surgery Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Categories
France Bariatric Surgery

  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
  • Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
  • TransEnterix Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Olympus Corporation

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the French bariatric surgery market is the increase in obese patients and the prevalence rate of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases.
  • – Obesity is considered as a metabolic dysfunction and is often associated with a wide range of chronic illnesses that cause significant increases in mortality. Obesity is found to be associated with substantial increases in premature mortality, impaired quality of life, and a substantial amount of healthcare costs. The major diseases caused by obesity include hypertension, type-2 diabetes dyslipidemia, myocardial infarction, stroke, sleep apnea, and osteoarthritis. Therefore, obesity is undoubtedly one of the most common causes of diabetes and, so far, bariatric surgery has been one of the most efficient methods to control both.
  • – In addition, there is also the emergence of new technologies in bariatric surgery and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that are acting as the key drivers for the market growth during the forecast period.
  • – The bariatric procedures are expected to increase in France, which in turn, may double the growth in the European mar

    Key Market Trends:

    Stapling Devices Segment is Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

    The stapling devices segment is expected to show a comparatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, as compared to other devices used in the bariatric surgeries. It is the most commonly used device, as it tends to result in greater and more consistent weight loss among patients, along with a greater reduction in obesity-related health problems. Thus, most of the bariatric procedures are currently being performed with mechanical stapling devices, thereby contributing to the overall growth.

    Detailed TOC of France Bariatric Surgery Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increase in Obesity Patients
    4.2.2 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Cost of Surgery
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Device
    5.1.1 Assisting Devices
    5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
    5.1.1.2 Closure Device
    5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
    5.1.1.4 Trocars
    5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
    5.1.1.6 Other Assisting Devices
    5.1.2 Implantable Devices
    5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
    5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
    5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
    5.1.2.4 Other Implantable Devices
    5.1.3 Other Devices

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
    6.1.2 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
    6.1.3 Conmed Corporation
    6.1.4 Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
    6.1.5 TransEnterix Inc.
    6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG
    6.1.7 Olympus Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

