Europe Hospital Supplies Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Medtronic PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Boston Scientific Group

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The propelling factors for the growth of the European hospital supplies market include the high demand, owing to increasing chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, and the investment in healthcare infrastructure.

– There is a growing concern about chronic diseases, which affect one-third of the European population aged 15 and above. This rising awareness is increasing the hospital admission rates, which in turn, is fueling the overall market growth in Europe.

– In addition, the fact that the geriatric population is more susceptible to acute and chronic diseases indicates that the increased geriatric population is also highly responsible for high hospital admission rate, thus pushing the demand of this market.

– Europe has a strong healthcare system, in terms of the infrastructure, hospital beds, hospital supplies, and equipment, etc., that has helped the overall market to account among the highest market share. Therefore, the well-established infrastructure of the hospitals helps in the growth of the European hospital supplies market.