Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report contains a primary overview of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry.
Competitor Landscape: Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Equipment Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment and is Expected to Continue to Grow in the Forecast Period
The equipment segment of the market studied is growing at a good pace. There are significant advancements found in the field of molecular diagnostics that have facilitated rapid and continued advancements in nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies, driven by the new knowledge provided by the mapping of genetic risk factors behind many diseases, where lifestyle has an important role to play. In addition, the growth in laboratory automation and decreasing changeability may lead to the growth of the equipment segment of the market studied.
US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is the Largest in North America and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are the largest in North America that is mainly due to the very high use of downstream processes in the country. The growth of the market is also attributed due to the rapid technological advances, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics boosting the market, rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.
Detailed TOC of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements Boosting the Market Growth
4.2.2 Wide-range Applications of Nucleic Acid Testing in Diagnostics Boosting the Market
4.2.3 Rise in the R&D Funding in Biotechnology and Healthcare
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Penetration in the Emerging Markets
4.3.2 Increasing Cost of Automated Instruments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Column-based Purification
5.1.2 Magnetic Bead-based Purification
5.1.3 Reagent-based Purification
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Kits and Reagents
5.2.2 Equipment
5.2.3 Other Products
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Total RNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.2 mRNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.3 microRNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.4 Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.5 Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.6 Blood DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.7 PCR Clean-up
5.3.8 Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Academia
5.4.3 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry
5.4.4 CRO
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.3 BioTek Instruments Inc.
6.1.4 BioVision Inc.
6.1.5 Danaher Corporation
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
6.1.9 Promega Corporation
6.1.10 Qiagen NV
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
