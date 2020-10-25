Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report contains a primary overview of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry.

Competitor Landscape: Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Agilent Technologies

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA (Sigma

Aldrich Corporation)

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV Market Overview:

The growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is due to the rapid technological advancements, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics, and rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

– Nucleic acid has many diagnostic applications in tests of many diseases, such as STDs, congenital anomalies, cancer, etc.

– According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS as of 2016. Of these, 2.1 million were children (<15 years old). The WHO stated that more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide and 500 million people are estimated to have genital infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV), along with 290 million women who have a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Therefore, all STDs can be diagnosed through nucleic acid isolation and identification procedures, and this signifies that the market studied is expected to increase globally.