Albumin Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

The Human Serum Albumin Segment is Expected to Grow Faster During the Forecast Period
Human serum albumin is the serum albumin found in human blood. It is the most abundant protein in human blood plasma and constitutes about half of the serum proteins. It is produced in the liver and is soluble and monomeric. The fast growth of the human serum albumin segment is due to its use in large amounts in the treatment of burns, shock, and blood loss, and even it is used in the pharmaceutical preparations, such as drug formulations and vaccines, and in cell culture media. Thus, the rising formulations and increasing R&D, along with the increasing of diseases, are helping the segment to grow faster in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR in the Albumin Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Increase in use of albumin for the treatment of diseases, the presence of a high patient pool, increase in R&D using albumin as an excipient, an increase in focus toward enhanced diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the albumin market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of Albumin Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Demand for Albumin in R&D Activities
4.2.2 Rise in Non-therapeutic Application of Albumin
4.2.3 Rising Production of Immunoglobulin
4.2.4 Rising Plasma Collection
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Irrational Uses and Adverse Reactions Associated with Albumin
4.3.2 Rising Shift toward Serum-free Solutions
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Human Serum Albumin
5.1.2 Bovine Serum Albumin
5.1.3 Recombinant Albumin
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Drug Delivery
5.2.2 Therapeutics
5.2.3 Culture Media Ingredient
5.2.4 Vaccine Ingredient
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Akron Biotech
6.1.2 Baxalata Incorporated
6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.4 Biotest AG
6.1.5 Celgene Corporation
6.1.6 Grifols SA
6.1.7 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co.)
6.1.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
6.1.9 Novozymes AS
6.1.10 Octapharma AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
