Albumin Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Albumin

Albumin Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Albumin market report contains a primary overview of the Albumin market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Albumin market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Albumin industry.

Competitor Landscape:

  • Akron Biotech
  • Baxalata Incorporated
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Biotest AG
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Grifols SA
  • Merck KGaA (Sigma
  • Aldrich Co.)
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Novozymes AS
  • Octapharma AG

    Market Overview:

  • The albumin market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
  • – Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include rise in non-therapeutic application of albumin, rising production of immunoglobulin, rising plasma collection, and high demand for albumin in R&D activities.
  • – The rising awareness about the benefits of albumin as an excipient is boosting its demand across various laboratories. Albumin acts as a pharmaceutical stabilizer during formulation, as well as reconstitution, of the formulated pharmaceutical composition. It reduces adhesion and denaturation of the protein active ingredients, thereby preventing their loss.
  • – Moreover, human serum albumin (HSA) has the benefit of having insignificant immunogenicity when injected into a patient, making it a suitable choice for vaccine formulations.
  • – Improvements in protein purification and molecular separation technology are anticipated to give a significant push to the market. Moreover, the emerging markets provide immense opportunities for albumin as an excipient, owing to the development of contract research manufacturing. Henceforth, these aforementioned factors are helping in market growth.
  • – However, the factors, such as the irrational uses and adverse reactions associated with albumin, and the rising shift toward serum-free solutions are restraining the market gro

    Key Market Trends:

    The Human Serum Albumin Segment is Expected to Grow Faster During the Forecast Period

    Human serum albumin is the serum albumin found in human blood. It is the most abundant protein in human blood plasma and constitutes about half of the serum proteins. It is produced in the liver and is soluble and monomeric. The fast growth of the human serum albumin segment is due to its use in large amounts in the treatment of burns, shock, and blood loss, and even it is used in the pharmaceutical preparations, such as drug formulations and vaccines, and in cell culture media. Thus, the rising formulations and increasing R&D, along with the increasing of diseases, are helping the segment to grow faster in the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR in the Albumin Market

    The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Increase in use of albumin for the treatment of diseases, the presence of a high patient pool, increase in R&D using albumin as an excipient, an increase in focus toward enhanced diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the albumin market in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Detailed TOC of Albumin Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Demand for Albumin in R&D Activities
    4.2.2 Rise in Non-therapeutic Application of Albumin
    4.2.3 Rising Production of Immunoglobulin
    4.2.4 Rising Plasma Collection
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Irrational Uses and Adverse Reactions Associated with Albumin
    4.3.2 Rising Shift toward Serum-free Solutions
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Human Serum Albumin
    5.1.2 Bovine Serum Albumin
    5.1.3 Recombinant Albumin
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Drug Delivery
    5.2.2 Therapeutics
    5.2.3 Culture Media Ingredient
    5.2.4 Vaccine Ingredient
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Akron Biotech
    6.1.2 Baxalata Incorporated
    6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
    6.1.4 Biotest AG
    6.1.5 Celgene Corporation
    6.1.6 Grifols SA
    6.1.7 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co.)
    6.1.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
    6.1.9 Novozymes AS
    6.1.10 Octapharma AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

