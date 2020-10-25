Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Imaging Analysis Software market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Imaging Analysis Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Medical Imaging Analysis Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Imaging Analysis Software industry.
Competitor Landscape: Medical Imaging Analysis Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The X-ray Imaging Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period
X-ray has applications in the examination of bone or tissues samples. X-ray imaging data is analyzed using imaging software. With the development of medical x-ray image analysis software, the treatment and data management have become easy for the medical personnel. The data can be easily shared between the healthcare providers or researchers at the remote sites. This is a key contributing factor for market growth. GE’s Rhythm Radiography is an advanced x-ray software that combines advanced image acquisition, review, and data management tools for all x-ray testing methods, including computed radiography, digital radiography, and film digitization. Its advanced data sharing capabilities allow significant improvements in productivity and enable faster identification of quality problems. Using x-ray software, process efficiency can be improved. The software reduces training requirement and saves cost and time, hence, preferred by the patients and healthcare providers. The x-rays, analysis, and documentation are easily exported to electronic medical records as PDF files or JPG images. The demand for imaging modalities and increasing advancements in technologies are driving this market.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds a major share in the medical imaging analysis software market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is one of the largest markets for medical imaging analysis software. There are regular updates in the new imaging software, and new companies are providing solutions that provide easy image post-processing and optimization, with tools to filter. Imaging analysis software, combined with the enhanced visualization software, is now provided by companies, like AnalyzeDirect. With the rising concerns regarding radiation doses, these tools are helpful in understanding better dose adjustment for imaging, thus, helping to capture a better image. It is estimated that, in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed, annually. The scanning procedures, such as CT angiography, colonography, dual-energy, perfusion CT, etc. revolutionized the diagnosis and treatments. There is an increasing burden of chronic diseases among the people of the United States, requiring them to undergo imaging scans in the process of diagnosis and treatment. With the increase in the number of imaging procedures, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers require sophisticated software. All the aforementioned factors may propel the market growth over the forecasted period.
Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Imaging Systems and Analysis Software
4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Imaging Equipment Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.3 Rising Applications of Computer-aided Diagnosis
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Budgetary Constraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Image Type
5.1.1 2D Image
5.1.2 3D Image
5.1.3 4D Image
5.2 By Modality
5.2.1 Tomography
5.2.1.1 Computed Tomography (CT)
5.2.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.2.1.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
5.2.1.4 Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
5.2.2 Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.3 Radiographic Imaging
5.2.4 X-ray Imaging
5.2.5 Other Modalities
5.3 By Software Type
5.3.1 Integrated Software
5.3.2 Standalone Software
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospital
5.4.2 Diagnostic Center
5.4.3 Research Center
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AGFA Healthcare
6.1.2 Aquilab GmbH
6.1.3 Canon Medical Systems USA
6.1.4 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 IBM Watson Health
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Sciencesoft USA Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Xinapse Systems Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
