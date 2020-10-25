Total Ankle Replacement Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Total Ankle Replacement Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Total Ankle Replacement market report contains a primary overview of the Total Ankle Replacement market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Total Ankle Replacement market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Total Ankle Replacement industry.

Competitor Landscape:

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group Inc.

MatOrtho

Zimmer Holdings Market Overview:

The total ankle replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period.

– The total ankle replacement market is majorly driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis diseases.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2013- 2015, in the United States, an estimated 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

– In the United States, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 years and older and 34% of those aged 65 years and older. It is also estimated that 1.5 million adults are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, while 3.0 million adults are suffering from gout in the country. An estimated 2, 94,000 children under the age of 18 (or one in every 250 children) have been diagnosed with arthritis or another rheumatologic condition, in the United States.