Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

"Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker industry.
Competitor Landscape: Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Nanostim and Micra are Expected to Remain Major Products in the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market During the Forecast Period
Nanostim and Micra TPS are two key innovations. Both the devices are single-chamber pacemakers placed directly into the heart with a steerable catheter through the femoral vein. The procedure times with the Micra and Nanostim devices are shorter (lasting from 30 to 45 minutes), than those with the traditional pacemakers. They are self-contained intracardiac devices that include pacemaker electronics, battery, and leads. Both devices can be implanted in the same minimally invasive setting as some traditional pacemakers. Leadless pacemakers are expected to expand their market share rapidly, by displacing traditional cardiac pacemakers, during the forecast period. However, Abbott recalled its leadless pacemakers from the market following reports of sudden battery depletion. Moreover, in November 2017, Abbott issued a halt on implantations of Nanostim pacemakers, citing docking button issues, which continued as of March 2018.
The United States is Expected to Dominate the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market
The United States is expected to dominate the leadless cardiac pacemaker market, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high adoption rates of leadless pacemakers, and availability of reimbursements.
Detailed TOC of Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Avoidance of Lead-related Complications
4.2.3 MRI Compatibility
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Issues
4.3.2 Limited Use of Single-chamber Right Ventricular Pacing
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Multi-component Leadless Pacemaker
5.1.2 Single-component Leadless Pacemaker
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Micra Transcatheter Pacing System
5.2.2 Nanostim Leadless Pacemaker
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
