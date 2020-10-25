Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Laboratory Information Management System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Laboratory Information Management System market report contains a primary overview of the Laboratory Information Management System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Laboratory Information Management System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Laboratory Information Management System industry.
Competitor Landscape: Laboratory Information Management System market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Software Segment, by Component, is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Market
A laboratory information management system (LIMS) software helps in the effective management of samples and data associated with it. With the help of LIMS, a lab can integrate instruments, manage samples, and automate the workflows. LIMS software is also being used in modern genomics. The unprecedented amount of data that is generated from modern genomics is easily managed with the help of the LIMS software. Owing to the increased efforts of clinicians and researchers for the betterment of lab operations and increasing number of samples in the labs, the demand for LIMS software is increasing, which is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market studied.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for laboratory information management systems and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the systems in the country. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.
Detailed TOC of Laboratory Information Management System Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Biobanking
4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Improvisation of Laboratory
4.2.3 Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cost Associated with Implementation of Laboratory Information Management System
4.3.2 Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Mode of Delivery
5.2.1 On-premise
5.2.2 Cloud-based
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospital
5.3.2 Clinic
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 LabVantage
6.1.3 LabWare
6.1.4 McKesson Corporation
6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.6 LabLynx
6.1.7 Computing Solutions
6.1.8 Labworks LLC
6.1.9 Siemens
6.1.10 Dassault Systemes
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
