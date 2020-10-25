Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cosmetic Surgery and Services market report contains a primary overview of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cosmetic Surgery and Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cosmetic Surgery and Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cosmetic Surgery and Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Botulinum Toxin Segment, by Non-surgical, is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Market
Botulinum toxin is a highly poisonous, naturally occurring substance, but has wide applications. The most common use of this toxin is in the treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. Botox and Dysport are the commercial names of the botulinum toxin. In 1950, the researchers found that the minute use of this toxin helps in controlling the muscle movement. Gradually, they understood that this substance is also beneficial in cosmetic treatments.
According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of facial wrinkles is the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure in the United States, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians seeking to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice. The US FDA has approved the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet.
With the rising applications of the substance, the segment is expected to experience fast growth across various regions of the world.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Over the Forecast Period
North America dominates the cosmetic surgery and services market, owing to the rising number of people focusing on the external aesthetics and the improvements that are being done in cosmetic procedures. Currently, people in the United States are spending more money on cosmetics and are eager to adopt novel cosmetic treatments. Therefore, it is expected that the market will be dominated by this region.
Detailed TOC of Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Devices
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Procedures
4.2.3 Improved Cosmetic Treatment Procedures
4.2.4 Growing Awareness Regarding Cosmetic Surgery
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Cosmetic Treatments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment Type
5.1.1 By Surgical
5.1.1.1 Breast Augmentation
5.1.1.2 Liposuction
5.1.1.3 Tummy Tuck
5.1.1.4 Eyelid Surgery
5.1.1.5 Breast Lift
5.1.2 By Non-surgical
5.1.2.1 Botulinum toxin
5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers
5.1.2.3 Laser Hair Removal
5.1.2.4 Photo-rejuvenation
5.1.2.5 Microdermabrasion
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergen PLC
6.1.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC
6.1.3 Galderma SA
6.1.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
6.1.5 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.1.6 Syneron
6.1.7 Zetiq Technologies Ltd
6.1.8 Cynosure Technologies
6.1.9 Alma/Fosun Pharma
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
