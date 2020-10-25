Europe Bariatric Surgery Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Bariatric Surgery market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Bariatric Surgery market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Bariatric Surgery market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Bariatric Surgery industry.

Competitor Landscape: Europe Bariatric Surgery market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Allergan Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

Covidien Plc

EnteroMedics Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.

TransEnterix Inc. Market Overview:

The European bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.

In Europe, there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in Europe is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (European Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western Europe, except for Iceland and Malta.