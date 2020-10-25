Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market report contains a primary overview of the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment
In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.
The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.
Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market
The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Material Used for Disposable Products and Catheters
4.2.3 Rising Awareness Toward Personalized Care and Hygiene
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Severity of Side Effects Associated with Continuous Usage of Incontinence Products
4.3.2 Limited Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Product
5.1.1 Protective Garments
5.1.1.1 Disposable Adult Diaper
5.1.1.2 Disposable Under Pads
5.1.1.3 Disposable Pull Up Pants
5.1.1.4 Other Garments
5.1.2 Urine Bag
5.1.2.1 Leg Urine Bag
5.1.2.2 Bedside Urine Bag
5.1.3 Urinary Catheter
5.1.3.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter
5.1.3.2 Intermittent Catheter
5.1.3.3 External Catheter
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Chronic Kidney Failure
5.2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
5.2.3 Bladder Cancer
5.2.4 Kidney Stone
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abena AS
6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)
6.1.3 Cardinal Health
6.1.4 Coloplast Ltd
6.1.5 ConvaTec Inc.
6.1.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
6.1.7 HARTMANN USA Inc.
6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated
6.1.9 Kimberly Clark
6.1.10 Medline Industries Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
