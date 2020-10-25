India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the India Ophthalmic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the India Ophthalmic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Abbott Medical Optics

Alcon

Appasamy Asocaites

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

GKB Ophthalmic

J&J Vision Care

Techtran Polylenses Ltd. Market Overview:

India’s market for ophthalmic devices was valued at USD 1.17 billion for 2018. The CAGR for the forecast period is projected to be 7.3%.

As of 2018, India has close to 15,000 registered practicing ophthalmologists. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. The majority of these procedures involve intraocular lens implantation.