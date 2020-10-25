India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the India Ophthalmic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the India Ophthalmic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global India Ophthalmic Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the India Ophthalmic Devices industry.
India Ophthalmic Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018
Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.
Detailed TOC of India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume
4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs
4.3.2 Economic Slowdown
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Devices
5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers
5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser
5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser
5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser
5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser
5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers
5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma
5.1.2 Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens
5.1.2.1.2 Phakic
5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic
5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic
5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification
5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants
5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers
5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves
5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome
5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings
5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife
5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics
5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants
5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices
5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope
5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps
5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer
5.1.3.4 Keratometer
5.1.3.5 Tonometer
5.1.3.6 Phoropter
5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds
5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera
5.1.3.9 Retinoscope
5.1.3.10 Lensometer
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics
6.1.2 Alcon
6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites
6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb
6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec
6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic
6.1.7 J&J Vision Care
6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
