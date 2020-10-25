Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report contains a primary overview of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Genetic Screening Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth Rate in the Market
There are several companies in the market that provide NGS services for a range of genetic disorders and screening of DNA, RNA, and specialized samples like T-cells and B-cells, such as MedGenome. In the files of clinical medical genetics, the molecular diagnosis to detect inherited genetic defects requires massive parallel sequencing. For the analysis of exome sequencing, there are multiple publicly available single nuclear polymorphism (SNP) databases, population allele frequency, and computational algorithms for function prediction, for the detection of bulk of variants in genetic screening.
There is a high scope of technological improvement in the application of NGS, in genetic testing. In 2014, Mayo Clinic developed a 50-gene cancer panel test (CANCP), in order to help tailor chemotherapy, based on the unique genome signature of each patient’s tumor. Recently, NGS-based genetic screening and interpretation have been useful for improving hearing-loss testing. Recently, as per a paper published in 2018, in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility, the pre-implantation genetic screening using NGS, significantly improved the pregnancy outcomes as compared to an array of comparative genomic hybridization. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied application through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market studied in the region. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.
Detailed TOC of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Clinical Applications of NGS
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Informatics Tools
4.2.3 Growing Preference toward Personalized Medicines and Early Disease Diagnosis
4.2.4 Increasing Demand for NGS Services and Rising Investment by Key Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians for NGS Informatics Services
4.3.2 Challenges Associated with Data Storage and Integration
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products and Services
5.1.1 NGS Informatics Services
5.1.2 Data Analysis and Management Tool
5.1.2.1 Storage and Computing Tool
5.1.2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
5.1.2.3 Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools
5.1.3 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Drug Discovery
5.2.2 Genetic Screening
5.2.3 Diseases Diagnosis
5.2.4 Precision Medicine
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.2 Academics and Research Institutes
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Companies
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Amazon Web Services LLC
6.1.3 Dnanexus Inc.
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH (Genomatrix AG)
6.1.6 llumina Inc.
6.1.7 Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)
6.1.8 Partek Incorporated
6.1.9 Qiagen NV
6.1.10 Sapio Sciences
6.1.11 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
