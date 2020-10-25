Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report contains a primary overview of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098964

Competitor Landscape: Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services LLC

Dnanexus Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH (Genomatrix AG)

llumina Inc.

Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)

Partek Incorporated

Qiagen NV

Sapio Sciences

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. Market Overview:

The next-generation sequencing informatics market was valued at USD 1,263.50 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,210.56 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 16.92%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).