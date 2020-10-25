Orthobiologics Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Orthobiologics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Orthobiologics market report contains a primary overview of the Orthobiologics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Orthobiologics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Orthobiologics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Orthobiologics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Market
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a weakening disease that affects 20% of the world’s population, according to the United Nations in 2017. Nearly 130 million are estimated to suffer from OA, out of which 40 million are estimated to be severely disabled by the disease. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults are suffering from osteoarthritis. It is the most common cause of disability in adults.
Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, there is an urgent need for better understanding of the disease pathophysiology, improved early detection, strategies for disease prevention, and early management. Orthobiologics can be one such option for the treatment of OA. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), orthobiologics are biological substances found naturally in the body that help to heal injuries. These treatments include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), prolotherapy, ozone therapy, autologous conditioned serum (ACS), and many others. With the increasing prevalence of OA, as well as the development of innovative products, the market growth is expected to be augmented.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.
Detailed TOC of Orthobiologics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries and Road Accidents
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis
4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric and Obese Population
4.2.4 Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Orthobiologic-based Treatments
4.3.2 Preference for Alternative Treatment Options
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Viscosupplementation Products
5.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrices
5.1.3 Synthetic Orthobiologics
5.1.4 Bone Morphogenic Protein
5.1.5 Allografts
5.1.6 Plasma-rich Protein
5.1.7 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis
5.2.2 Spinal Fusion
5.2.3 Soft-tissue Injuries
5.2.4 Fracture Recovery
5.2.5 Maxillofacial and Dental Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3.2 Research and Academic Institutes
5.3.3 Dental Clinics and Facilities
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Arthrex Inc.
6.1.2 Sanofi
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.
6.1.5 Terumo Corporation
6.1.6 Stryker Corporation
6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.8 Medtronic PLC
6.1.9 NuVasive Inc.
6.1.10 Integra Lifesciences
6.1.11 Bone Support
6.1.12 Seaspine Holdings Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
