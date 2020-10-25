Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Anesthesia Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anesthesia Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Anesthesia Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Anesthesia Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anesthesia Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Anesthesia Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Anesthesia Monitors Sub-segment is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Forecast Period
Anesthesia monitors are used to recording and display the delivery of anesthetic substances, like gases, drugs, and fluids to the patient. During surgeries, these are used to check the patients’ health and reaction to the indication of anesthesia. The integration of various functionalities, such as oxygen saturation level, carbon dioxide level, heart rate, and blood pressure, coupled with decision support systems and data analysis to aid clinicians to get better insights on their patients, is favoring the market growth.
The geriatric population is expected to reach 1,402.4 million by 2030, with the increasing life expectancy to 78.74 years (the United States). This is expected to have an indirect impact on the demand for anesthesia monitors.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, and this is due to the rapid increase in a number of diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, which have contributed to the rise in the number of surgeries of both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases has helped the growth of the anesthesia devices market in the country.
Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Technology
4.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and a Rise in the Number of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia
4.2.3 Large Patient Pool Due to Chronic Diseases
4.2.4 Increasing Disposable Incomes in Emerging Markets
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment
4.3.2 Difficulties Associated with the Usage of Anesthesia Devices
4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues in Developing Economies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines
5.1.1.1 Anesthesia Workstation
5.1.1.2 Anesthesia Delivery Machines
5.1.1.2.1 Portable
5.1.1.2.2 Standalone
5.1.1.3 Anesthesia Ventilators
5.1.1.4 Anesthesia Monitors
5.2 By Disposables and Accessories
5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)
5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks
5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)
5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Draegerwerk AG
6.1.4 Ambu A/S
6.1.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited
6.1.9 Smiths Medical
6.1.10 Teleflex Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
