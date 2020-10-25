Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Anesthesia Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anesthesia Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Anesthesia Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Anesthesia Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anesthesia Devices industry.

Competitor Landscape:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

Draegerwerk AG

Ambu A/S

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

The anesthesia devices market was valued at USD 9,812.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 14,783.0 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.11%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The growth in the geriatric population is likely to result in a significant increase in the demand for the surgeries. The overall increase in the number of surgeries performed has a strong impact on the anesthesia devices market, as anesthetic devices are used in surgical procedures to reduce the pain. The geriatric population is highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which has caused an increased verge on surgeries and therapeutics. This demands for continuous monitoring, and it is thus expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia devices market. Increasing investments in the market, supporting the technological advancements in anesthesia machines and techniques, are having a major impact on market growth, enabling faster deployment in the healthcare industry.