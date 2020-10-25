Display Panel Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Display Panel Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Display Panel market report contains a primary overview of the Display Panel market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Display Panel market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Display Panel industry.

Competitor Landscape: Display Panel market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Flat Panel Accounted For the Most Significant Form Factor

The rising consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increasing screen size of smartphones, and growth in the development of automotive displays are some of the factors that are driving the demand for flat panel displays.

Major manufacturers are focusing on ultra-slim LCD TVs, high-resolution, slim smartphone designs, and better user interface and touchscreen for automotive display. These factors are emerging as major contributors to the increasing demand for flat panel display.

The increasing usage of flat panels from the education sector, for the adoption of new technologies for classrooms and enhancement of system and infrastructure, are driving the segment’s growth. Further, the increasing adoption of interactive 3D panels from end users is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

It is further estimated that the display sizes of these panels will increase; 70″+ screens are taking over from 60″ and 84″ screens are being replaced with 86″ versions. This shift is majorly driven by the incorporation of more efficient processes that lead to less wastage, while producing more number of panels. Also, bezels are becoming narrower, so the actual visible screen is bigger.

India is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The consumer spending in India is increasing, due to rising disposable income, due to which the demand for televisions is witnessing a high spike, owing to the rising soccer fan base in India. As a result, the TV makers in India are launching larger screens with advanced technologies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in the country over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the changing behavior in TV connection is expected to drive the market growth. Subscriptions, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been made available for Smart and Android TVs, owing to which, the demand is gaining high traction, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers. This is expected to result in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostering the market growth.

This display was first incorporated in a city in Northern India, in a shopping mall. As a result, it is expected to compel other malls to use similar technologies to attract more consumers. This is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in India over the forecast period.

