Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Smart Manufacturing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Smart Manufacturing market report contains a primary overview of the Smart Manufacturing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Smart Manufacturing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Smart Manufacturing industry.
Competitor Landscape: Smart Manufacturing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defence Expected to Register Significant Growth
According to a survey conducted by Capgemini, as of March 2017, 62% of aerospace and defense companies had a smart manufacturing initiative. The survey indicated the dominance of the aerospace and defense sector over the automotive, energy, and utility industries.
The aerospace and defense manufacturers need to organize and manage the expensive assets and operations that involve complex processes. The manufacturers often use various systems to manage these processes, but the real-time visibility of the operations is very low. The lack of real-time visibility makes the optimizing processes and the need to reduce costs serious challenges for the aerospace and defense manufacturers.
Every phase in the assembly process provides an opportunity to add value or reduce risk. Smart factory identifies the assets and connects this information, accurately, with data from the existing plant systems and devices. Hence, this real-time data helps in recognizing any flaw in the aerospace assembly operation. Smart factory enhances the quality control procedures and provides various insights to improve aerospace production operation.
United States to Witness Significant Growth
The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.
The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector. The formation of the “Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)” is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invest in emerging technologies.
This has aided the country to substantially gain a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) consists of developing regional hubs, which will be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector. The development of the next-generation, energy-efficient, high-power electronic chips and devices (by making wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies, which are expected to be cost-competitive with current silicon-based power electronics during the forecast period) is expected to aid in fostering the growth of the market.
Detailed TOC of Smart Manufacturing Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation to Achieve Efficiency and Quality
4.3.2 Need for Compliance and Government Support for Digitization
4.3.3 Proliferation of Internet of Things
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Distributed Control System
5.1.2 Enterprise Resource and Planning
5.1.3 Smart Manufacturing
5.1.4 Manufacturing Execution System
5.1.5 Programmable Logic Controller
5.1.6 Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition
5.1.7 Other Technologies
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Communication Segment
5.2.2 Control Device
5.2.3 Machine Vision Systems
5.2.4 Robotics
5.2.5 Sensor
5.2.6 Other Components
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.3.4 Food and Beverage
5.3.5 Mining
5.3.6 Oil and Gas
5.3.7 Pharmaceutical
5.3.8 Semiconductor
5.3.9 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Electric Co.
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.6 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.7 Fanuc Corp.
6.1.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.10 Siemens Corporation
6.1.11 Texas Instruments
6.1.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
