Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Smart Manufacturing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Smart Manufacturing market report contains a primary overview of the Smart Manufacturing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Smart Manufacturing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Smart Manufacturing industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999782

Competitor Landscape: Smart Manufacturing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Company

Fanuc Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

Texas Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Market Overview:

The smart manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Industrial automation is expected to grow as battery-operated RF is more extensively adopted, which are sensors that have recently been made available in the market. An example of such a device is a wireless switch that has a ten-year battery lifespan from Digi-Key Electronics. The Internet of Things is driving change in industrial automation. In Germany, the Industrial Internet of Things initiative is taking hold as many new suppliers are entering the market. Moreover, big data and the computing platforms that aggregate and report data together form another area of growth.

Electronics maker e-magazine estimates that 30% of all new robotic deployments are expected to be smart, collaborative robots that operate three times faster than today’s robots, and are also likely to be safe for working around humans. Collaborative robots had a positive effect on production. MIT researchers found that cobot-human teams were about 85% more productive than either alone at BMW. In December 2017, KUKA and SAP announced that they will work together around Industrial 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and collaborate in the areas of manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and the automotive sector to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.

The impact of robotics is not just in the space of cobots, but also in other areas of IIoT. The estimate for the global robotics industry is expected to exceed USD 151 billion by 2020, driving automation, pushing the demand, and making the industry more ready for smart manufacturing adoption and implementation.

A connected and centralized control system includes some electronic components that are essential for signaling and controlling of the automation systems. Some translate the data from the industrial control systems into human-readable visual representations of the systems.