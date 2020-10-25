Digital Marketing Software Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Digital Marketing Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Marketing Software market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Marketing Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

Marketo Inc.

HubSpot Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Infor Inc.

Market Overview:

The digital marketing share in the overall marketing budget of organizations and real-time marketing is on the rise, owing to the increase in significant importance of digital marketing, which increases the need for digital marketing software. Buyers today are more empowered than ever before and are using omni-channels to buy a product. In a recent study conducted by Google, it was found that 48% of consumers start their inquiries on search engines, while 33% search brand websites, and 26% search within mobile applications. Businesses are ready and willing to engage with their customers on every digital platform with different devices, using digital marketing software, where habits can be tracked and analyzed.

The proliferation of Big Data analytics in digital marketing and the increasing ease of purchasing by removing location constraints are expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Social CRM solution is expected to garner high significance over the forecast period, as organizations try to engage with customers on social sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, to publicize the brand and product.