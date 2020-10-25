3D Bioprinting Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“3D Bioprinting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 3D Bioprinting market report contains a primary overview of the 3D Bioprinting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Market Overview:

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at USD 385.56 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in R&D are also significant factors driving the studied market growth.

The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in Europe, where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.

Growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs, which is expected to develop space for the studied market. In 2018, Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. announced that it had been awarded a contract of USD14.8 million, with options for an additional USD 32.0 million, by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).