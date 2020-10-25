3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market report contains a primary overview of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Autodesk Inc.

Saab AB

GOLDENSOFTWARE, LLC

Trimble Inc.

Intermap Technologies

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Airbus Defense and Space

Cybercity 3D Inc. Market Overview:

The 3D Mapping and Modelling Market was valued at USD 8.97 billion, in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms.

Apart from major smartphone OEMs, smartphone component manufacturers are also entering this lucrative market. For instance, Parrot, a global leader in wireless devices for mobile phones, has positioned its consumer drones for 3D modeling, mapping, and agricultural uses.

The advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices is boosting the growth of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market over the forecast period.