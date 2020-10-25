Warehouse Robotics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Warehouse Robotics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Warehouse Robotics market report contains a primary overview of the Warehouse Robotics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Warehouse Robotics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Warehouse Robotics industry.

The Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 27.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The advent of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) on the global industrial landscape and the emergence of connected systems are helping industries perform various tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection, and helping improve the operational efficiency by exponential margins.

An increasing number of SKUs (stock keeping units) is quite natural in the industry, quite predominantly in the retail sector, as there is a constant introduction of new products on a regular basis. The luxury of customization and the increasing number of consumer choices through the e-commerce platform have pushed the demand for an expanded inventory, with a host of options and styles available at the disposable of the e-commerce retailers for dispatch on request.

The presence of a vast number of SKUs is crucial to meet the delivery demands of an immensely large consumer base. Research indicates that more than 50% of the businesses are looking forward to integrate an increasingly high number of inventory SKUs over the forecast period, to meet the long tail demands of the consumers by strategically expanding their range of product offering.

Robots represent a convergence of many advanced technologies, such as sensors for object location or navigation and algorithms. The development of robots requires time and money. The robots are priced relatively high so the cost of implementation and installing these robots are expensive. Encountering the increasing costs of inventory management has evolved as an increasingly challenging task as it assists the rising penetration of robotics in the industry.

The present stage of evolution in the robotics segment has been dependent on the technology for improving functionality, to cater to the customized range of requirements in the industry. Even though robots are programmed for high accuracy and operational efficiency, they may not be capable of adapting to the varying processes and environments.