Warehouse Robotics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Warehouse Robotics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Warehouse Robotics market report contains a primary overview of the Warehouse Robotics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Warehouse Robotics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Warehouse Robotics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Warehouse Robotics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) is expected to register a Significant Growth
Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), have the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Their common applications include goods to a person picking, dynamic replenishment, sequence buffering, order fulfillment, work in process storage, and finished goods storage.
ASRS is a significant component of warehouse automation systems in fulfillment and distribution centers, providing highly efficient, accurate and high throughput inventory management capabilities. They can be configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory across multiple aisles and thus reducing the dependency on the ability of any single ASRS system to handle a task.
Benefits of ASRS include – increased safety at work, round the clock operations, real-time information of material movement. Other technological advancements include – interconnected devices, IoT, touch display, voice-activated devices, sensors, scanners, RFIDs, etc. These advancements are expected gain traction with other new technologies, such as VR/AR, 3D printing and scanning, robotic arms capable of handling different product sizes/dimensions, etc.
Furthermore, automated pallet warehouses maximize throughput and optimize energy use as pallets are heavy and energy-intensive to store and retrieve. Pallet warehouses need solutions that maximize throughput and storage density while reducing energy consumption and keeping costs low driving the demand for ASRS as it increases efficiency and quality in warehousing.
North America holds Major Share
In recent years, forecasts regarding long-term labor shortages across the United States, coupled with continued pressure on supply chains to deliver orders faster and more accurately, have prompted operations executives to evaluate that question as they look for answers to staffing challenges.The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the country.
US-based third-party logistics company DHL increased its warehouses from 417 in 2016 to 673 in 2017. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics, respectively.Additionally, DHL Supply Chain has deployed Collaborative Robots or Cobots in its warehouses, which can perform repetitive tasks requiring movements that could injure a human worker.
According to CBRE, the available amount of warehouse and distribution space in the United States hit a 16-year low after a second-quarter (2017) decline in the availability rate that was triggered in large part by the healthy economy and a slowdown in construction. Thus, the growth in warehouse robotics in the country is expected to be driven by the upgradation of existing warehouses, rather than being deployed in new ones in near future.
