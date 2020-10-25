Enterprise Content Management Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Content Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Content Management market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Content Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Enterprise Content Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Content Management industry.

Competitor Landscape: Enterprise Content Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Document Management is expected to register a Significant Growth

Paper documents have proven to be problematic, as they take up space and consume time when handled. They also have an added disadvantage of being difficult to store and risk increased perishability.

Therefore, there has been an increase in the amount of electronic data and documents managed. There have also been immense improvements in the available technology, which resulted in more secure and efficient systems to store and retrieve documents. All these factors together have contributed toward making document management technology one of the fastest developing management systems in the market.

Document management enables organizations to better manage the creation, approval, revision, and consumption of electronic documents. It also provides key features, such as library services, document profiling, searching, check-in, check-out, revision history, version control, and document security. Moreover, cloud computing has brought its plethora of advantages even to the field of document management systems. It provides an easily-accessible resource and repository for documents and related software, and is also helpful in being cost-effective.

However, there are both benefits and drawbacks to using cloud computing as the base for document management systems. Though it provides ease of access and reduced maintenance efforts, it also brings in potential security risks and does not provide total control.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share in United States

North America is a pioneer in the adoption of innovative solutions, which provides North America with an edge over the other regions. Additionally, several recognized IT and telecom firms are headquartered in the North America, which adds to the growth of the market.Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of ECM providers, which is driving the market in the region. Some of them include, IBM Corporation, Hyland, Oracle Corporation, and Open Text Corp, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

The major players, such as Hyland, IBM Corp, OpenText are offering content service platform to the top fortune 100 companies, which are flexible to integrate across their business models.The players in the region are adopting merger and acquisitions as the key strategy to stay ahead in the market. For instance, in January 2017, OpenText acquired Documentum, Dell EMC’s Enterprise Content Division, for USD 1.62 billion. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s ECM solutions portfolio.

The ECM market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in the need for digital content with the proliferation of online marketing and online customer relationship.For instance, in the United States, mobile marketing is expected to be an engine for the online marketing industry, accounting for more than 70% of all digital ad spend in 2018.

Detailed TOC of Enterprise Content Management Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Need for Regulatory Content Management to Enhance Operations

4.3.2 Growing Need for Securing Confidential Data and Protection against Data Loss

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Difficulties in the Smooth Handling of Enterprise Data during Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4.2 Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Content Management

5.1.2 Case Management

5.1.3 Workflow Management

5.1.4 Record Management

5.1.5 Digital Asset Management

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

5.3.2 Large Enterprise

5.4 By Service

5.4.1 Professional

5.4.2 Managed

5.5 By End-user Industry Verticals

5.5.1 Telecom and IT

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 Retail

5.5.4 Education

5.5.5 Manufacturing

5.5.6 Media and Entertainment

5.5.7 Government

5.5.8 Healthcare

5.5.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Capgemini SE

6.1.2 Xerox Corporation

6.1.3 OpenText Corporation

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 M-Files Corp.

6.1.7 Hyland Software Inc.

6.1.8 Epicor Software Corp

6.1.9 Alfresco Software Inc.

6.1.10 DocuWare GmbH

6.1.11 Datamatics Global Services Limited

6.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.14 Newgen Software Technologies Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

