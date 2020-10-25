Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages industry.

Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Engagement is expected to register a Significant Growth

Investment made by the former chairman of Tata Sons, in Techbin Solutions Pvt Ltd’s Niki.ai (which is an AI fueled chatbot that conducts conversations with consumers to assist them to order a wide range of services with the help of a chat interface), is depicting the investments and growth of the usage of chabots.

AI is being applied to understand the consumer behavior, which is expected to lead to more accurate predictions. It can further enable marketers and organizations to reach out to the customers at a personal level, engage in deeper interactions, and enhance their overall experience with the brand.

Furthermore, many consumers are adopting chabots, as they can effectively work on the offline mode. An American express report stated that more than 50% of the customers are willing to spend more in the companies that provide superior customer service. This opens up a tremendous opportunity for AI, which, in turn, is likely to fuel the growth of AI in the food and beverage sector.

AI can also help to analyze, monitor, and deduce the customer behavior and sentiments across the various social media channels. Therefore, when AI builds an in-depth customer profile, it matches it to their social experiences about the product. With the help of such powerful insights, firms can now aim to improve the customer experience and make it more productive, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share in the United States

The market for AI in food and beverage sector is growing in North America, with the United States leading the way. North America held a market share of 29.1% in 2017, which is second-largest region for AI in the food and beverage market.

In North America, the readiness for adoption and high fractional increase in replacement AI are the leading drivers of their economic impact, which reflects the regions leading stance on AI and its implementation, and also the high automation potential that is expected to occur at the regional level, between now and 2030.Besides, food processing is one of the major manufacturing sectors in the United States. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 16% of value of shipments from all the US manufacturing plants comes from the food processing plants.

For most part, this sector is a very high-volume and low-margin industry. Finding new ways to gain modest increase in efficiency can make the difference between a facility turning a profit or a loss. Due to such functional constraints, many of largest food processing companies are shifting to AI technology, in order to improve the various aspects of the process. This is supporting to growth of the AI in food and beverage sector in the region.

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Drastic Improvements in Efficiency Across the Supply Chain

4.3.2 Reduced Chance of Human Error and Associated Inaccuracies

4.3.3 Attractive, with the Ability to Generate Consumer Interest

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost Associated with Large-scale Deployment of the Technology

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food Sorting

5.1.2 Quality Control and Safety Compliance

5.1.3 Consumer Engagement

5.1.4 Production and Packaging

5.1.5 Maintenance

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Food Processing Industry

5.2.2 Hotel and Restaurant

5.2.3 Beverage Industry

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Raytec Vision SpA

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.3 ABB Ltd

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Key Technology Inc.

6.1.6 TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS

6.1.7 GREEFA

6.1.8 Sesotec GmbH

6.1.9 Martec of Whitell Ltd

6.1.10 NotCo

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

