Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report contains a primary overview of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Additive Manufacturing & Materials industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999766

Competitor Landscape: Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH

Exone Company

Mcor Technologies Ltd

Materialise NV

Optomec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd Market Overview:

The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market was valued USD 12.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With rapid advancements in material compositions, such as, polymers and metals, additive manufacturing technology is evolving from being a prototyping tool to a functional part of fabrication.

The decreased prices of additive manufacturing-based machines, coupled with growing expertize and awareness, have increased the availability and demand for this technology.

The growing demand for lightweight, fast, and fuel-efficient vehicles in countries, such as, Germany, Japan, and China, have fueled the growth of the metal additive manufacturing sector.