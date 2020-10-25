Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences industry.
Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Clinical Trails to Hold Significant Share
Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data every day monitoring several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.
This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.
Novartis claims that the deployment of QuantamBlack’s solutions has reduced patient enrolment times by 10-15%. Additionally, as of March 2018, the company has entered a partnership with IBM to make use of IBMs AI platform, IBM-Watson, to improve clinical trial recruitment, and make use of intelligent AI algorithms to predict medication efficacy.
Such initiatives are encouraging many companies to invest in AI solutions tailor-made for clinical trials. Many prominent companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Genentech among others, are investing in AI-based clinical trails startups and solutions to make clinical trials more affordable.
India to Exhibit Highest Growth
India, the third-largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, is increasingly gaining much-needed government focus on expanding affordable health care. As part of the Union Budget FY19, the government announced the world’s largest National Health Protection Scheme, for which the government set aside an investment worth USD 307.6 million, to provide coverage of up to USD 7,690 per year, to 500 million people belonging to financially vulnerable households, for the treatment of serious ailments. Simultaneously, AI and machine learning have already started penetrating various industries across India, with healthcare being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution. According to a report by CIS India published in 2018, AI could help add USD 957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035. In the July-September 2017 quarter, around 16 Indian healthcare IT companies received funding. The adoption of AI in life sciences in India is being driven by the likes of Microsoft, and a slew of health-tech startups.
Reason to buy Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report:
- Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Ai In The Field Of R&D
4.3.2 High Emphasis On The Development Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Drugs
4.3.3 Increasing Demand For AI In Drug Discovery
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Costs And Concerns Over The Replacement Of Human Workforce
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Drug Discovery
5.1.2 Medical Diagnosis
5.1.3 Biotechnology
5.1.4 Clinical Trails
5.1.5 Precision and Personalized Medicine
5.1.6 Patient Monitoring
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 NuMedii Inc.
6.1.3 Atomwise Inc
6.1.4 Lifegraph
6.1.5 Cyrcadia Health Inc.
6.1.6 Numerate Inc.
6.1.7 Sensely Inc.
6.1.8 Sophia Genetics SA
6.1.9 Insilico Medicine Inc.
6.1.10 Enlitic Inc.
6.1.11 APIXIO Inc.
6.1.12 Zebra Medical Vision
6.1.13 Lifegraph Limited
6.1.14 twoXAR Inc.
6.1.15 AiCure LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investment Scenario
