Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report contains a primary overview of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999763

Competitor Landscape: Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999763

Key Market Trends: – Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened

Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.

The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market

In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.

Reason to buy Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report:

Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999763

Detailed TOC of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Lantus

5.1.1.2 Levemir

5.1.1.3 Toujeo

5.1.1.4 Tresiba

5.1.1.5 Basaglar

5.1.1.6 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.1.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Biocon

7.1.5 Julphar

7.1.6 Exir

7.1.7 SEDICO

7.1.8 Wockhardt

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.2.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Pearlescent Pigment Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Elliptical Machines Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Centrifugal Gas Compressors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Striped Wallpapers Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSELs) Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Phenolic Antioxidant Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Programmable Stage Lighting Market Scope by Forthcoming Growth Analysis 2020 – Demand Status, Global Business Opportunities, Industry Size and Share by Regions Forecast to 2025

Environmental Gas Analyzers Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Surgical Snare Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Aerospace Coatings Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024