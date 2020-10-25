Automotive MEMS Sensors Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive MEMS Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive MEMS Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive MEMS Sensors industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999760

Competitor Landscape: Automotive MEMS Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

General Electric Co.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Infineon Technologies AG

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH Market Overview:

The automotive MEMS sensors can be used in a number of applications, such as tire pressure monitoring systems, oil pressure sensing, pedestrian protection, and in exhaust gas recirculation. The market serves a vast variety of industry verticals, ranging from very small consumer electronic devices to very large automotive manufacturers. Automotive MEMS sensors provide various advantages of high efficiency, small size, and low cost.

The growing demand for safety and security in automobiles is one of the main factors that is playing a vital role in the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of vehicles and act as catalysts for the growth of the market.

The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the industry has dramatically impacted the demand for and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, and is expected to further increase the demand in the long-term. Increasing sales of electric cars is thereby increasing the demand for sensors, along with the surge in sensors for used battery monitoring, and various positioning and detection of moving parts of the automobiles.