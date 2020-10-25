Automotive MEMS Sensors Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive MEMS Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automotive MEMS Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive MEMS Sensors industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999760
Competitor Landscape: Automotive MEMS Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999760
Key Market Trends:
Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth
Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.
Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.
Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.
In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.
Reason to buy Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report:
- Automotive MEMS Sensors market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Automotive MEMS Sensors market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Automotive MEMS Sensors and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Automotive MEMS Sensors market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999760
Detailed TOC of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance
4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors
5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors
5.1.3 Combustion Sensors
5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors
5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors
5.1.6 Gyroscopes
5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 General Electric Co.
6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Packaged Air Conditioner Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026
Gigabit Interface Converter (GBIC) Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Unmanned Systems Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Fast Charge Battery Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Pouches Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 20204
Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) RF Filters Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Azoxystrobin Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Bale Netwrap Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025
Hydraulic Gear Pumps and Control Valves Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Advanced Carbon Materials Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024