Periodontal Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Periodontal Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Periodontal market report contains a primary overview of the Periodontal market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Periodontal market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Periodontal industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999755

Competitor Landscape: Periodontal market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999755

Key Market Trends:

Surgical Devices Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The surgical devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the overall market over the forecast period. This segment comprises of dental bone implants and dental bone grafts. Dental bone implants hold the largest share in the surgical treatment segment. The dental implants sub-segment is further segmented into endosteal and subperiosteal. Endosteal contributes the largest share in the dental implants sub-segment.

Endosteal (meaning – in the bone) is the most commonly used type of implant. The various types of endosteal include – screws, cylinders, or blades surgically placed into the jawbone. Each implant holds one or more prosthetic teeth. This type of implant is generally used as an alternative, for patients with bridges or removable dentures. The two common types of endosteal implants are – cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. In both cylinder and blade types, the prosthetic tooth replacement is fabricated to be placed on the abutment portion of the implant. Endosteal implants are also generally more widely available than subperiosteal implants.

However, the obvious disadvantage of endosteal implants is that they require two separate surgical procedures to install, and prolonged healing periods can leave the patient without an implant for a long time. This option is also unsuitable for people with damaged bone tissues in their jaws, which can often result from facial injuries or severe periodontal diseases. Hence, the demand for endosteal implants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global periodontal market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. Periodontal disease and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health in the United States. Research studies indicate that gum disease may be linked to several other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, and maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more important than ever. A high burden of periodontal disease in the adult US population is expected, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. Periodontal disease is associated with age, and as US citizens live longer and retain most of their natural teeth, periodontal diseases are expected to gain prominence in the oral health of the adult US population. Therefore, public health programs are required to improve the oral health of US adults.

Reason to buy Periodontal Market Report:

Periodontal market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Periodontal market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Periodontal market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Periodontal and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Periodontal market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999755

Detailed TOC of Periodontal Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population

4.2.2 Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Markets

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Oral Health

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.3.2 Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy

5.1.1 Non-surgical Treatment

5.1.1.1 Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.1.1 Arestin

5.1.1.1.2 Other Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.2 Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.2.1 Minocycline

5.1.1.2.2 Doxycycline

5.1.1.2.3 Other Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Laser Treatment

5.1.2 Surgical Devices

5.1.2.1 Bone Implants

5.1.2.1.1 Endosteal

5.1.2.1.2 Subperiosteal

5.1.2.2 Bone Grafting

5.1.2.2.1 Allograft

5.1.2.2.2 Xenograft

5.1.2.2.3 Other Bone Grafting

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Dexcel Pharma

6.1.4 3M

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Institut Straumann AG

6.1.7 Biohorizons Implant Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Zimmer Biomet Inc.

6.1.9 Danaher Corporation

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Noise Monitoring Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Professional Video Camera Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meters Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Cardiac And Cardiopulmonary Stress Test Equipment Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Flip-Up Motorcycle Helmets Market Size Estimation by Regions 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Future Plans, Sales Revenue and Trends Forecast till 2025

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Opthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Industrial Valves Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024