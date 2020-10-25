Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report contains a primary overview of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends: – Complete Information about Blood Glucose Patterns and Trends
CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.
The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.
Most of the real-time CGMs have the capability to offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, in order to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.
This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period.
North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market
In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.
The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.
Detailed TOC of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.1.1.1 Sensors
5.1.1.2 Receivers
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.3 Latin America
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care
7.1.2 Dexcom
7.1.3 Medtronic
7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care
7.2.2 Dexcom
7.2.3 Medtronic
7.2.4 Others
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
