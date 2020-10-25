Patient Portal Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Patient Portal Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Patient Portal market report contains a primary overview of the Patient Portal market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Patient Portal market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Patient Portal industry.

Competitor Landscape: Patient Portal market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Curemd Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Medfusion Inc.

Eclinicalworks LLC Market Overview:

The increasing growth of the patient portal market has been observed due to the adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and increasing demand for electronic health records (EHR) in the market. The current market is also growing as the government is undertaking various initiatives for the patient portals that generally focus on laying down the standards, regulations, and infrastructure for maintaining health records, which may lead to an increase in the demand for patient portal.

The increasing aging population and rise in chronic diseases are putting relentless pressure on the capacity and financial viability of healthcare systems. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights, which are enabling healthcare providers to make better and faster diagnoses and more informed treatment decisions. These help in transforming the healthcare marketplace from a provider-driven ecosystem to a patient-centric ecosystem. Therefore increasing adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and providers is driving the growth of the patient portal market.

The growth of the patient portal market is also due to the increasing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis disease. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and the introduction of innovative technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis are found to be the primary factors that are expected to be responsible for the growth of the patient portal market during the forecast period.