Patient Portal Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Patient Portal Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Patient Portal market report contains a primary overview of the Patient Portal market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Patient Portal market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Patient Portal industry.
Competitor Landscape: Patient Portal market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Integrated Patient Portal Holds the Largest Share in the Portal Segment
The integrated patient portal is more preferred because of the electronic health record (EHR) and holds a significant share in the patient portal market. This portal is likely to dominate the market as it provides more feature for patients, ease of use and allows the patient to access the complete record/history at one place from anywhere and anytime. Currently, the integrated patient portal is commonly used service in the US and expected same way across the globe, and the market to grow positively.
North America was Observed to be the Largest Patient Portal Market
North America has been the largest patient portal market due to wide technological advancements in the region. Countries, such as the United States and Canada, have been successful in implementing IT technologies in their healthcare systems, which as a result, may boost the market growth. Moreover, the presence of developed IT and healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives to give patients access to their healthcare data at any time anywhere via the patient portal and in the current healthcare infrastructure, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario are expected to further propel the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Patient Portal Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Patient-centric Approach by Healthcare Payers
4.2.2 Increase in the Demand for Electronic Health Records (EHRs)
4.2.3 Rising Popularity of Patient Portals Among Geriatric Population
4.2.4 Favorable Government Funding Policies and Initiatives for Implementing Healthcare IT Solutions
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.3.2 High Cost of Implementation and Deployment
4.3.3 Requirement of Infrastructural Investments to Support Patient Portals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Portal
5.1.1 Integrated Patient Portal
5.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal
5.2 By Delivery Mode
5.2.1 Web-based Delivery
5.2.2 Cloud-based Delivery
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Provider
5.3.2 Payer
5.3.3 Pharmacy
5.3.4 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.1.2 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.3 Curemd Healthcare
6.1.4 Athenahealth Inc.
6.1.5 Cerner Corporation
6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Greenway Health LLC
6.1.9 Medfusion Inc.
6.1.10 Eclinicalworks LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
