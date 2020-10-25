Neuromodulation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Neuromodulation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Neuromodulation market report contains a primary overview of the Neuromodulation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Holds the Largest Market Share in the Internal Neuromodulation Type
The process of numbing/reducing chronic pain by passing continuous low voltage electric current to the spinal cord is referred to as spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The SCS devices are FDA approved and are the most widely accepted neurostimulation techniques across the world. These devices are of basic three types namely, rechargeable, conventional, and radiofrequency systems. SCS is used in neurological problems, such as nerve damage, arachnoiditis, failed-back surgery syndrome, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuritis. Along with the associated benefits and effectiveness, SCS also has some pitfalls, such as overstimulation, intermittent stimulation, lead dispositioning, and device malfunctioning. However, the benefits of the SCS outrank the pitfalls, thus boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall neuromodulation market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising concern about the prevalence of neurological disorder and other associated disorders is stimulating the need for the adoption of neuromodulation techniques. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in the Aging Population
4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline
4.2.4 Expanded Target Applications and New Indications
4.2.5 Growing Investments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation
5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)
5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease
5.2.2 Depression
5.2.3 Chronic Pain
5.2.4 Failed Back Surgery
5.2.5 Ischemia
5.2.6 Urine Incontinence
5.2.7 Fecal Incontinence
5.2.8 Epilepsy
5.2.9 Gastroparesis
5.2.10 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Inc.
6.1.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc.
6.1.5 Nevro Corporation
6.1.6 Neurosigma Inc.
6.1.7 Neuropace Inc.
6.1.8 Neuronetics Inc.
6.1.9 Cyberonics Inc.
6.1.10 BioControl Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
