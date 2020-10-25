Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report contains a primary overview of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

The Li-fi Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 70.54 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Li-Fi is a disruptive technology that is poised to impact many industries. The technology can unlock the potential of IoT, drive Industry 4.0 applications and lead to the upcoming of light-as-a-service (LaaS) in the lighting industry. The CAGR of wireless traffic has been 60% during the last 10 years. This growth is expected to sustain for the next 10 to 15 years, which, in the current scenario is a reasonable assumption due to the advent of Internet-of-Things and machine type communication (MTC). It corresponds to a demand of 12,000 times the current bandwidth, assuming the same spectrum efficiency.

The governments are making efforts in the ICT sector, owing to the increasing need for energy management. Owing to government initiatives in the ICT sector, such as implementing smart city transformations, players are enforced to invest and innovate in Li-Fi. For instance, ICT is at the heart of the seven-year Dubai Plan 2021, which builds on investment in advanced technology by the emirate’s leadership, in combination with some private sector technology companies.

Moreover, the European Commission recognizes the enabling role that the ICT sector can play over the forecast period. For instance, rendering buildings more energy efficient or improving the functioning of the electricity grid and managing water. The concept of smart city encompasses optimizing the efficiency of city operations and services and connect citizens.

The limitations of the visible light provide Li-Fi with a security advantage over Wi-Fi. However, these limitations also create disadvantages. Physical barriers, such as walls and doors limit the operational scope of a Li-Fi-enabled LED lamp. Thus, the data transmitted by a Li-Fi product remains confined within a close spaced because light cannot penetrate opaque objects and has a shorter range. In establishments, such as a house or a building, enabled LED lamps must be strategically placed in rooms, halls, and other sections to expand the scope of the Li-Fi network. A single Wi-Fi router has wider and longer range than a Li-Fi router. These limitations of Li-Fi also do not make it ideal for use in public Wi-Fi networks.