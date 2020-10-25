Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market report contains a primary overview of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors industry.

Competitor Landscape: Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period

The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.

Lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and France, which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.8.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.9.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.10.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.11.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck And Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck And Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

