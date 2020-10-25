Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Group, Intertek, SGS

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Group, Intertek, SGS, UL, TUV Nord Group, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, DNV GL Group,
Market Segment by Product Type:
|In-House, Outsourced, Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) ,
Market Segment by Application:
|, Telematics, Certification Test, Vehicle Inspection Service, Electrical Systems and Components, Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants, Other,
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 In-House
1.4.3 Outsourced
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Telematics
1.5.3 Certification Test
1.5.4 Vehicle Inspection Service
1.5.5 Electrical Systems and Components
1.5.6 Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Bureau Veritas
13.1.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
13.1.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview
13.1.3 Bureau Veritas Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.1.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
13.2 DEKRA Group
13.2.1 DEKRA Group Company Details
13.2.2 DEKRA Group Business Overview
13.2.3 DEKRA Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.2.4 DEKRA Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 DEKRA Group Recent Development
13.3 Intertek
13.3.1 Intertek Company Details
13.3.2 Intertek Business Overview
13.3.3 Intertek Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.3.4 Intertek Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Intertek Recent Development
13.4 SGS
13.4.1 SGS Company Details
13.4.2 SGS Business Overview
13.4.3 SGS Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.4.4 SGS Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SGS Recent Development
13.5 UL
13.5.1 UL Company Details
13.5.2 UL Business Overview
13.5.3 UL Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.5.4 UL Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 UL Recent Development
13.6 TUV Nord Group
13.6.1 TUV Nord Group Company Details
13.6.2 TUV Nord Group Business Overview
13.6.3 TUV Nord Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.6.4 TUV Nord Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TUV Nord Group Recent Development
13.7 Element Materials Technology
13.7.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details
13.7.2 Element Materials Technology Business Overview
13.7.3 Element Materials Technology Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.7.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development
13.8 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited
13.8.1 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Company Details
13.8.2 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Business Overview
13.8.3 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.8.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Recent Development
13.9 Mistras Group
13.9.1 Mistras Group Company Details
13.9.2 Mistras Group Business Overview
13.9.3 Mistras Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.9.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Mistras Group Recent Development
13.10 DNV GL Group
13.10.1 DNV GL Group Company Details
13.10.2 DNV GL Group Business Overview
13.10.3 DNV GL Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction
13.10.4 DNV GL Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 DNV GL Group Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
