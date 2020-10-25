Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Group, Intertek, SGS

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Group, Intertek, SGS, UL, TUV Nord Group, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, DNV GL Group, Market Segment by Product Type: In-House, Outsourced, Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) , Market Segment by Application: , Telematics, Certification Test, Vehicle Inspection Service, Electrical Systems and Components, Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 In-House

1.4.3 Outsourced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Telematics

1.5.3 Certification Test

1.5.4 Vehicle Inspection Service

1.5.5 Electrical Systems and Components

1.5.6 Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Bureau Veritas

13.1.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

13.1.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview

13.1.3 Bureau Veritas Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.1.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

13.2 DEKRA Group

13.2.1 DEKRA Group Company Details

13.2.2 DEKRA Group Business Overview

13.2.3 DEKRA Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.2.4 DEKRA Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 DEKRA Group Recent Development

13.3 Intertek

13.3.1 Intertek Company Details

13.3.2 Intertek Business Overview

13.3.3 Intertek Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.3.4 Intertek Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Intertek Recent Development

13.4 SGS

13.4.1 SGS Company Details

13.4.2 SGS Business Overview

13.4.3 SGS Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.4.4 SGS Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SGS Recent Development

13.5 UL

13.5.1 UL Company Details

13.5.2 UL Business Overview

13.5.3 UL Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.5.4 UL Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 UL Recent Development

13.6 TUV Nord Group

13.6.1 TUV Nord Group Company Details

13.6.2 TUV Nord Group Business Overview

13.6.3 TUV Nord Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.6.4 TUV Nord Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 TUV Nord Group Recent Development

13.7 Element Materials Technology

13.7.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details

13.7.2 Element Materials Technology Business Overview

13.7.3 Element Materials Technology Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.7.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development

13.8 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

13.8.1 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Company Details

13.8.2 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Business Overview

13.8.3 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.8.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Limited Recent Development

13.9 Mistras Group

13.9.1 Mistras Group Company Details

13.9.2 Mistras Group Business Overview

13.9.3 Mistras Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.9.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mistras Group Recent Development

13.10 DNV GL Group

13.10.1 DNV GL Group Company Details

13.10.2 DNV GL Group Business Overview

13.10.3 DNV GL Group Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Introduction

13.10.4 DNV GL Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection and certification (TIC) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 DNV GL Group Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

