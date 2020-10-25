Pheromones in Agriculture Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: BASF (Germany), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pheromones in Agriculture market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pheromones in Agriculture market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pheromones in Agriculture market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

BASF (Germany), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro Group (Italy), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), ISCA Technologies (US), Trece Inc. (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc (US), Pherobank B.V (Netherlands), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK), Bio Controle (Brazil), ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), Sumi Agro France (France), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain), Novagrica (Greece), International Pheromone Systems (UK), Market Segment by Product Type: Alarm Pheromones, Trail Pheromones, Other, Pheromones in Agriculture , Market Segment by Application: , Field Tests, Agricultural Pesticides, Other,

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/139740/pheromones-in-agriculture For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/139740/pheromones-in-agriculture

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pheromones in Agriculture market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pheromones in Agriculture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pheromones in Agriculture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pheromones in Agriculture market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pheromones in Agriculture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pheromones in Agriculture market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pheromones in Agriculture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alarm Pheromones

1.4.3 Trail Pheromones

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Field Tests

1.5.3 Agricultural Pesticides

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Pheromones in Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pheromones in Agriculture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pheromones in Agriculture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pheromones in Agriculture by Country

6.1.1 North America Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture by Country

7.1.1 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pheromones in Agriculture by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF (Germany)

11.1.1 BASF (Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF (Germany) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF (Germany) Related Developments

11.2 Suterra LLC (US)

11.2.1 Suterra LLC (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Suterra LLC (US) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Suterra LLC (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Suterra LLC (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.2.5 Suterra LLC (US) Related Developments

11.3 Russell IPM (US)

11.3.1 Russell IPM (US) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Russell IPM (US) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Russell IPM (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Russell IPM (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.3.5 Russell IPM (US) Related Developments

11.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

11.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Related Developments

11.5 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

11.5.1 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.5.5 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Related Developments

11.6 Isagro Group (Italy)

11.6.1 Isagro Group (Italy) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Isagro Group (Italy) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Isagro Group (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Isagro Group (Italy) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.6.5 Isagro Group (Italy) Related Developments

11.7 Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

11.7.1 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.7.5 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Related Developments

11.8 ISCA Technologies (US)

11.8.1 ISCA Technologies (US) Corporation Information

11.8.2 ISCA Technologies (US) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 ISCA Technologies (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ISCA Technologies (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.8.5 ISCA Technologies (US) Related Developments

11.9 Trece Inc. (US)

11.9.1 Trece Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Trece Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Trece Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Trece Inc. (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.9.5 Trece Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.10 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US)

11.10.1 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.10.5 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Related Developments

11.1 BASF (Germany)

11.1.1 BASF (Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF (Germany) Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF (Germany) Related Developments

11.12 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands)

11.12.1 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands) Products Offered

11.12.5 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands) Related Developments

11.13 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK)

11.13.1 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK) Products Offered

11.13.5 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK) Related Developments

11.14 Bio Controle (Brazil)

11.14.1 Bio Controle (Brazil) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bio Controle (Brazil) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Bio Controle (Brazil) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Bio Controle (Brazil) Products Offered

11.14.5 Bio Controle (Brazil) Related Developments

11.15 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

11.15.1 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Corporation Information

11.15.2 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Products Offered

11.15.5 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Related Developments

11.16 Sumi Agro France (France)

11.16.1 Sumi Agro France (France) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sumi Agro France (France) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Sumi Agro France (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sumi Agro France (France) Products Offered

11.16.5 Sumi Agro France (France) Related Developments

11.17 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain)

11.17.1 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain) Corporation Information

11.17.2 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain) Products Offered

11.17.5 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain) Related Developments

11.18 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain)

11.18.1 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain) Products Offered

11.18.5 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain) Related Developments

11.19 Novagrica (Greece)

11.19.1 Novagrica (Greece) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Novagrica (Greece) Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Novagrica (Greece) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Novagrica (Greece) Products Offered

11.19.5 Novagrica (Greece) Related Developments

11.20 International Pheromone Systems (UK)

11.20.1 International Pheromone Systems (UK) Corporation Information

11.20.2 International Pheromone Systems (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 International Pheromone Systems (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 International Pheromone Systems (UK) Products Offered

11.20.5 International Pheromone Systems (UK) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Pheromones in Agriculture Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Pheromones in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pheromones in Agriculture Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.