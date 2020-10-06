REMOTE SENSING SATELLITES MARKET:SHARE, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, KEY PLAYERS (AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE, BALL AEROSPACE, BOEING, LOCKHEED MARTIN, THALES ALENIA SPACE, ETC.) & 2025 FORECAST

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/648128.

This report focuses on the Remote Sensing Satellites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the SATCOM segment accounted for the major shares of the remote sensing satellite market. Factors such as the high dependance of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance on SATCOM architecture and significant government and private investments in the SATCOM technology, will fuel the segment’s growth in this global market.

Global Remote Sensing Satellites Market is spread across 118 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the remote sensing satellite market throughout the forecast period. The European satellite industry is witnessing continuous advancements in the usage of new frequencies, signal transmission techniques, and efficient terminals.

This has provided more opportunities for the use of remote sensing satellites in the region. Significant investments by countries such as France, Germany, Russia, Israel, and the UK in various military and commercial satellites programs, will also contribute to the growth of the market in EMEA.

The worldwide market for Remote Sensing Satellites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Remote Sensing Satellites Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Ball Aerospace

• Boeing

• Lockheed Martin

• Thales Alenia Space

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Orbital ATK

• MDA Information Systems

• Mitsubishi Electric

• SSTL

Market Segment by Type covers:

• SATCOM

• Space-Based Radars

• Space-Based EO/IR

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Agricultural & Soil Studies

• Natural Resources Monitoring & Conservation

• Cartography

• Geology & Mineral Resources Mapping

• Meteorology & Oceanic Studies

• Other

