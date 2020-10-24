Mobile Payment Technologies Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | Visa,  American Express, Boku,, Fortumo

The Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Mobile Payment Technologies are:

Visa, American Express, Boku, Inc., ,Fortumo, Microsoft Corporation, Google , Apple, MasterCard Incorporated, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited

Definition:

Mobile payment technologies are used for the payment of goods, products and other things using smartphones. There are several modes of technologies such as NFC, SMS, Bluetooth and so on. These modes of transaction use multiple payment methods that include proximity and remote payment. Early on, payment was sent by text message, later the advancement in technology allowed for the picture of the check to be taken and it eventually morphed into mobile check deposit capabilities for banking apps. Moreover, it works by bringing together two electronic devices, typically a mobile device such as a smartphone and reader of some kind. According to the Federal Reserve report, 39% of all mobile users in the United States had made a mobile payment in 2015. It is expected to see the growth in the mobile payments industry and startups in the space evolve to meet the growing demands of users.

The global Mobile Payment Technologies market is moving toward a fragmented state, owing to the increasing prominence and ease of use of mobile payments and the entry of new players. Some of the key players in the market such as Google LLC, Apple Inc., PayPal Inc., MasterCard PLC and many more are focusing on innovation and collaborations. For example, the Digital India campaign led by the government is encouraging people to use the digital service and payments. Thus making the market more competitive from the government edge.

Market Influencing Trends:

The Trend for the Cloud-Based Payment Technologies That Doesnâ€™t Require a Physical Device

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Ease in Transaction of Money from Retail & other Sectors Is Driving the Demand for the Mobile Payment Technologies

Rapid Adoption of Mobile Payment Technologies in the Emerging Economies Such As India, China and So On

The Increasing Smartphones Adoption Is Further Fueling The Use Of Mobile Payment Technologies

Market Opportunity:

The Use of IoT & Cloud-Based Technologies With Payment Applications Is Anticipated To Provide Several Opportunities Of Growth

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Mobile Payment Technologies Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Chapter 05 – Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Mobile Payment Technologies market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Chapter 09 – Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Mobile Payment Technologies market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Mobile Payment Technologies industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Mobile Payment Technologies market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

