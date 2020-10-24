Consumer Telematics Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | Omnitracs., BMW, Ford Motor, General Motors

The Global Consumer Telematics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Consumer Telematics are:

Omnitracs Ltd., BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Agero Connected Services Inc., Harman Infotainment, Toyota Motors, Bosch Automotive Technologies, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental Automotive, Airbiquity Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Novatel Wireless, Telogis Inc, MiX Telematics

Definition:

Consumer telematics is end-user-targeted vehicle-centric information and communication technologies (vehicle ICTs) and services. Network-enabled cars for consumers provide in-vehicle services, such as emergency assistance, Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for charging stations or restaurants) and concierge services. The market of the consumer telematics is growing as there is amplified market penetration of smartphones which is in direct propelling the consumer telematics market

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing concern of vehicle tracking and safety and security

Market Drivers:

Advanced technologies will reduce the production costs of telematics products

Government regulations for higher security measures

Growing amplified market penetration of smartphones propeling the consumer telematics market

Market Opportunity:

Development in upcoming models of vehicles, the system is designed with by default mobile connectivity to satisfy government regulations

Growing concern towards safety and security, with infotainment and navigation services is bringing new opportunities

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Consumer Telematics Market

Chapter 05 – Global Consumer Telematics Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Consumer Telematics Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Consumer Telematics market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Consumer Telematics Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Consumer Telematics Market

Chapter 09 – Global Consumer Telematics Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Consumer Telematics Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

