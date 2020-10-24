AI in BFSI Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2026

AllTheResearch (ATR) recently published a new market research report on the global AI in BFSI Market. The report offers detailed analysis on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the AI in BFSI. The research report presents exclusive information about how AI in BFSI will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Key statistics of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in research study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of AI in BFSI market during the forecast period.

Stakeholders in AI in BFSI, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in AI in BFSI market research report.

Based on Product type, AI in BFSI market can be segmented as: –

By Component (Micro Processors, Memory, Storage, FPGA, GPU, Camera, Sensors, Connectivity IC, Others) By Offering (Service & Solution) By Technology (Machine learning, Deep learning, NLP, Context Awareness, Predictive Analytics, Others) By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)



Based on Application, AI in BFSI market can be segmented:

By Devices (Workstation System, Smartphone, Others) By Applications (Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Fraud Reduction, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Network Optimization, Customer Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Network Operations & Monitoring, Management, Security & Surveillance, Recommendation Engine, Predictive Merchandising, Inventory Management, Others)



The AI in BFSI industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

MasterCard IBM PayPal JP Morgan Chase Bank of America



COVID-19 Impact on AI in BFSI Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in BFSI market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in BFSI has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in BFSI market.

Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 23.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million



